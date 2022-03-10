Prince William’s comments he made while visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday were taken out of context, causing backlash.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were speaking to volunteers about the war in Ukraine when the future king exclaimed, “To our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you.”

The first part of his quote was left out by reporters, prompting a sharp backlash online, before Chris Ship made the full video of his comments available on Thursday.

ITV News’ royals editor has since shared a full clip of the speech, showing William add “for our generation,” before saying the comments in question.

Prince William: “Everyone is horrified by what they are seeing. It’s really horrifying. The news every day, it’s just, it’s almost unfathomable.

For our generation, it's very alien to see this in Europe. We're all right behind you. We're thinking about you. We feel so useless."

The Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London has become one of many hubs organising donations, material aid and supporting Ukrainians living locally. The work volunteers here are doing to ensure that help gets to where it is most needed is inspiring.