Pete Davidson will be starring in his own TV series, playing… Pete Davidson.

According to a report from Deadline, the “Saturday Night Live” star will be starring in a new series based on his life, with Davidson’s “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels as exec producer.

Tentatively titled “Bupkis”, the series is being compared to Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, and “is expected to reflect Davidson’s real-life persona with an unapologetically unfiltered, R-rated storytelling.” Talks are said to be underway with “A-list talent” for the other roles in the ensemble cast.

Davidson is co-writing the project with long-time collaborator Dave Sirus, while Judah Miller (HBO’s “Crashing”) is also on board.

“‘Bupkis’ is described as a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life,” reports Deadline, noting that the show “will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete’s eyes.”

As Deadline points out, Davidson is in high demand these days; not only is he currently on leave from “SNL” while filming the horror movie “The Home”, other upcoming projects set for release include “Bodies Bodies Bodies”, “Good Mourning with a U” (co-starring Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox), and “Meet Cute”, an upcoming rom-com in which he stars opposite Kaley Cuoco.

“Bupkis” is currently being pitched to various streaming services, with Peacock and Prime Video “believed to be among those interested.”