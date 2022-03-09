Tiger Woods, mother Kultida Woods (L), children Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Axel Woods (C) and Erica Herman (R) pose for a photo prior to his induction at the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction at the PGA TOUR Global Home on March 09, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Tiger Woods has been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, and he was accompanied by his family for the ceremony on Wednesday, March 9.

Woods, 46, was honoured while his mother, Kultida Woods, 78, daughter Sam, 14, son Charlie, 13, and longtime girlfriend Erica Herman cheered him on from the audience.

Ahead of Woods’ induction, his story was told via animation.

The story @TigerWoods told to open up his @GolfHallofFame induction speech, brought to life in animation. pic.twitter.com/xpLGfDOvzk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 10, 2022

In his speech, Woods got emotional discussing the sacrifices his parents made to support his golf career, discussing how they took out a second mortgage on their home so he could play the junior circuit in California.

Discussing his late father, Woods fought back tears as he recalled the lessons he taught him.

“If you don’t go out there and put in the work, you don’t go out and put in the effort, one, you’re not going to get the results,” Woods said. “But two, and more importantly, you don’t deserve it. You need to earn it. So that defined my upbringing. That defined my career.”