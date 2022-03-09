The return of “Teen Wolf The Movie” will be without one of their key players.

Dylan O’Brien has revealed that he won’t be returning to the franchise.

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” O’Brien told Variety.

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show,” O’Brien continued.

READ MORE: Tyler Posey To Reprise ‘Teen Wolf’ Role In Paramount+ Movie Sequel

O’Brien was “trying to figure it out” but unfortunately it didn’t work.

“Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there. I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f**king kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it,” he added.

Series creator Jeff Davis will be writing and producing the film.

READ MORE: Tyler Posey Confirms ‘Teen Wolf’ Movie

Original cast Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio and Dylan Sprayberry have all been confirmed to return.