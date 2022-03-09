SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers will be revealed about who was unmasked during this week’s editon of “The Masked Singer”.

Could it be that the huge, elaborate costumes concealing celebs’ identities on “The Masked Singer” are becoming a little too large?

That’s what viewers might be wondering after this week’s episode, when one of the stars was unmasked by accident when his costume’s humongous head toppled off to reveal the celeb’s identity.

The mishap, reported People, took place while McTerrier performed “Working for the Weekend” by Canadian rockers Loverboy, rocking out so enthusiastically that the head wound up flying off. The judges averted their eyes from the stage in order to prevent identifying the celeb as members of the crew rushed onstage to replace the mask.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Take Swipe At Rudy Giuliani’s Controversial ‘Masked Singer’ Appearance

“This will go down in ‘Masked Singer’ history and you are by far the top dog,” Jenny McCarthy told McTerrier after the performance.

One the viewer votes were tallied, it turned out that McTerrier was the singer to be officially unmasked, and was revealed to be Food Network personality Duff Goldman.

Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX. — Michael Becker / FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that the ever-increasing size of the costumes has led to “headaches” for the show’s crew, particularly the McTerrier and Cylops costumes. “Both mystery celebs have had their share of tumbles and slips while in costume… and there’s concern more wipeouts are inevitable,” noted TMZ. “Cyclops’ headpiece is a beast, too … making it impossible to enter and exit the stage as the other contestants would. Instead, crew members have to move equipment around just for them to walk on stage.”

In addition, the show’s choreographers are being forced to simplify dance routines to accommodate the difficulty of moving around within the unwieldy costumes.