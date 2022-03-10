“Wheel of Fortune” viewers weren’t impressed with Pat Sajak during Wednesday’s episode.

The host was speaking to contestant Scott Ingwersen during the player interviews when he mentioned that he had a story to tell.

Sajak asked, “Why am I mentioning this? It’s on your card. You had your big toe chopped off. Why are you telling this?”

READ MORE: Pat Sajak Responds After ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestants Fail To Guess Seemingly Simple Puzzle

Ingwersen responded, “It’s important to know that when I was 12 years old, I was riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops, and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe.

“The next car that came by were two paramedics that were on their way to their job, and they said, ‘It’s just a laceration.’

“But I didn’t know what that was, so it freaked me out even more. And my toe is reattached, and I just wanna say thank you to them 30 years later,” he concluded, Yahoo! reported.

READ MORE: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Viewers In Stitches As Contestant Tries To Solve ‘Jurassic Park’ Puzzle And Fails Miserably

Sajak then quipped, “That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.”

Ingwersen, who ended up taking home $5,700 in prizes, didn’t seem to take the comments to heart, but viewers did. See some of the social media reaction below.