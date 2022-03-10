“Wheel of Fortune” viewers weren’t impressed with Pat Sajak during Wednesday’s episode.

The host was speaking to contestant Scott Ingwersen during the player interviews when he mentioned that he had a story to tell.

Sajak asked, “Why am I mentioning this? It’s on your card. You had your big toe chopped off. Why are you telling this?”

Ingwersen responded, “It’s important to know that when I was 12 years old, I was riding a 10-speed bike with flip-flops, and I fell and completely cut off the top of my toe.

“The next car that came by were two paramedics that were on their way to their job, and they said, ‘It’s just a laceration.’

“But I didn’t know what that was, so it freaked me out even more. And my toe is reattached, and I just wanna say thank you to them 30 years later,” he concluded, Yahoo! reported.

Sajak then quipped, “That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.”

Poor Scott just wanted to tell his story. Pat just throwing the shade 😂 #WheelOfFortune #patsajak pic.twitter.com/0wkEL2aRan — AyeRaeRae43 (@AyeRae43) March 10, 2022

Ingwersen, who ended up taking home $5,700 in prizes, didn’t seem to take the comments to heart, but viewers did. See some of the social media reaction below.

is anyone else watching #WheelofFortune??? Pat Sajak is such an asshole who says to someone “that’s the most pointless story ever” when someone is opening up on National TV??? — mads (@maddie_lite) March 10, 2022

Pat Sajak telling someone their story was pointless is the exact reason I can’t watch Wheel of Fortune. The audacity to be so rude is baffling. — Cheyenne Rose (@Chey_5683) March 10, 2022

It was very kind of Wheel of Fortune contestant Scott to thank the paramedics that he encountered 30 years ago and it was unfortunate to see Pat Sajak make light of that moment — Jason Brown (@JBonYT) March 10, 2022

A contestant on #WheelOfFortune was telling a story. When he finished. Pat said to him… That may Have been the most pointless story ever told. 😲 When did #Patsajak get so cold-blooded? 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/37QDH4ukbA — Boomba (@4real4reel) March 10, 2022

#WheelOfFortune Sometimes Pat says really mean things to contestants, but this was the worst. A man thanking paramedics for giving him his big toe back, an important toe for balance, is not a pointless story. It’s touching that he still feels gratitude for them and took the time. — Nat (@NatalieCierzan) March 10, 2022

Pat was so rude to the second contestant.#WheelOfFortune — Elaine (@LaBeanBall1) March 10, 2022