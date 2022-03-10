Click to share this via email

Samuel L. Jackson can’t get around the fact he’s not top of the list of actors that have sworn most onscreen.

The actor chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”, with the host mentioning a Buzz Bingo survey that showed Jonah Hill was No. 1 on the list with 376 curse words.

Leonardo DiCaprio was in second place with 361, and Jackson, who is known for saying “motherf**ker,” came in third with 301.

Jackson insisted, “That’s some bulls***! I mean no, no way, man.”

He added, “I don’t believe that. Somebody has miscounted,” questioning whether they were only counting specific curse words.

Hill brought up topping Jackson as the sweariest movie star in an Instagram post back in May 2020.

He joked that that he was “humbled” to receive such an honour.