Patti LuPone got a very Broadway reception with her return to the stage.

On Tuesday night, the legendary actress rejoined the cast of Company after a brief hiatus due to a positive COVID diagnosis, and everything was coming up roses… literally.

Following the performance, LuPone was taking a bow to cheers from the audience when someone tossed a bouquet of roses that landed right on her head.

Video of the moment was captured and shared on Instagram.

LuPone could be seen laughing off the mishap with her co-star after some initial confusion.

The 72-year-old actress started experiencing COVID symptoms late last month, testing positive on Feb. 26.

“Ms LuPone is expected to return to the show on Tuesday, March 8,” a statement from the production read at the time. “She is home resting, and everyone wishes her speedy recovery.”

She also missed a number of performances in December do to a non-COVID-related illness.