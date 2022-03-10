Nick Cannon’s talk show is coming to an end after just one season.

According to The Wrap, staff on the eponymous syndicated show had initially been told they’d be going on a five-week hiatus to “give Cannon time to focus on his hosting duties at Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ and VH1’s ‘Wild ‘N Out’.”

They’re expected to have a meeting Thursday to inform them that production would be shutting down later that day.

Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement: “It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on ‘Nick Cannon’.

“We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures,” they added.

Two episodes will reportedly be taped Thursday, meaning there’s enough to air until the season ends in May.

A show insider told The Wrap that low ratings “obviously” played a part in the show’s cancellation. It premiered in September 2021.