Simone Ashley discusses all things “Bridgerton” in a new interview with Glamour U.K.

The actress, who plays Kate Sharma in the upcoming second season of the hit Netflix show, admits she never imagined herself starring in a period drama.

“I didn’t really watch period dramas much because I felt like I couldn’t relate to them, maybe because I couldn’t see myself within one, and then ‘Bridgerton’ came along.”

Simone Ashley. CREDIT: Leeor Wild

She talks about the sweet gestures she and co-star Jonathan Bailey would do on set, telling the mag: “I would always leave him his favourite snacks in his trailer. We had a very unspoken rhythm going on in that sense, leaving gifts in each other’s trailers.”

Ashley then discusses the groundbreaking colour-blind casting in “Bridgerton”, insisting: “I just always saw myself for my personality and not for the colour of my skin.”

However, she acknowledges that, “Representation matters, and yes, there is a minority that needs to be represented more, and I’m very aware of that…. Everyone should be seen. I think we can all relate to each other in some way.”

Plus, Ashley talks about sexism and tells other women: “Don’t be afraid to be difficult. It’s a word that we hear a lot these days, ‘Oh, she’s being difficult or tricky,’ when, actually, maybe someone’s just following their instincts and speaking out for themselves, and I think, Why not? Why wouldn’t you? It’s not a bad thing. You’re just taking care of you.”

Speaking about what it’s really like to wear a corset every day, Ashley admits, “I realized when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is. I had a lot of pain with the corset, too. I think I tore my shoulder at one point!”

Read the full interview in the Glamour U.K. March digital issue online now.