Chloe Cherry is opening up about her experience with eating disorders.

Appearing this week on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the “Euphoria” star revealed that she developed an eating disorder at 18 after being told by “an agent in pornography” that she was fat.

“It all started when this agent that I had when I was in porn said to my face that I was fat,” she recalled. “He said, ‘Everyone says that you’re fat and the fastest way to lose weight is by not eating.’ He said that to me and I was like, ‘What the f**k.’”

Cherry continued, “It just turned into an eating disorder ’cause I was so young at the time. He said that to me when I was 18, and it was so f**king freaky because no one in my whole life had ever said that I was fat and then it just became an obsession.”

She said that afterward, she became vegan and tried to live on just 200 calories a day, leaving her completely “miserable.”

Talking to friends about what she was going through helped her realize she wasn’t eating enough.

“To get out of it really took a lot of me opening up to all my friends,” Cherry said. “Opening up about it suddenly made it all come down.

Finally, in June 2020, Cherry went off the vegan diet and began eating anything and everything she wanted.

“I was just miserable and not treating my body well, and now that I don’t count a single calorie and literally just eat anything I want and do anything I want, my body actually looks better than it ever has my entire f**king life,” she said. “I do not restrict my diet whatsoever. And that’s why I think a lot of people don’t think that I went through an eating disorder because I’m skinnier now than I was even though I was starving myself then.”

Cherry added of her new-found confidence, “Either I can decide to feel really good about myself or no one else will.”