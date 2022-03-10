W magazine gathered some of Hollywood’s biggest celebs to play a game of Never Have I Ever.

Joining the panel were Kirsten Dunst, Jared Leto, Andrew Garfield, Dakota Johnson, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Zazie Beetz, Jodie Comer, “Red Pocket” co-stars Suzanna Son and Simon Rex, and Alana Haim of the sister pop-rock trio Haim.

The stars are put in the hot seat as they reveal personal secrets and plead guilty of some embarrassing acts.

In the clip, directed by Lynn Hirschberg, Hudson reveals she was starstruck and speechless by Whitney Houston, Hill admits he speaks to his dog like a baby and Garfield once crashed a party hosted by Prince in which “two of the most beautiful actresses in the world” attended. Johnson adds that crashing parties is “one of [her] number 1 hobbies” and confesses that she has slid into someone’s DMs, however she’ll never tell who.

Watch Never Have I Ever — celebrity style — in the video above to see more famous revelations.