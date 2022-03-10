Oliver Hudson evidently loves singing to himself.

On Wednesday, the star of “The Cleaning Lady” posted a hilarious video of himself on Instagram singing the lyrics to Michael Jackson’s “The Girl Is Mine”.

While struggling to stay in tune in the video, Hudson also puts on sneakers before shutting off the recording.

Followers couldn’t get enough, posting remarks like, “You are winning at life.”

“It’s crazy that people think Kate [Hudson] has all the talent…. I beg to differ,” another user joked.

Hudson has previously shown off his singing on Instagram — in a video last month he sang an improvised song.

“I’m back home in my own house / Living with my mommy was nice, but now I feel like I need my space,” he sang, while preparing a drink in the kitchen. “My wife and my kids were happy to be back, but my mommy is crying at home. My mommy is crying, everyone’s crying, but I’m happy to be back home.”

He added, “Mommy, Mommy, Mommy, I miss you, Mommy, but I’m happy to be back home.”