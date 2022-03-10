Anna Sorokin (a.k.a. Anna Delvey) revealed whether she considered her fraudster past to be fully behind her in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

Julia Garner portrays Russian-born German fraudster Sorokin/Delvey in the new drama series “Inventing Anna” created by Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”, “Scandal”). The show is based on the New York article “How Anna (Sorokin) Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People”.

Delvey famously tricked people into thinking she was a to-be German heiress.

Cosmo reporter Emily Palmer recently chatted with Delvey via Zoom.

Delvey, who is currently being held in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody in upstate New York, shared in the clip, “I personally moved on a very long time ago, and I’m absolutely not in the same place.

“But I’m also being affected by the way the world sees me and by what people think of me. Because I exist in relation to everybody else and to the world, I don’t just exist on my own.”

Delvey said she “did move on in some aspects” but added that she’s still being held so, didn’t move on in other ways.

She said of her reaction to the “Inventing Anna” portrayal: “I think I’m more self-aware of the way I come across. Not all of the time, but I just don’t think I’m so brazen and shameless.”