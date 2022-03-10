Dontrell Briggs is bringing real soul to “American Idol”.

In a preview of the next episode of the singing competition, the gospel singer enters the audition room carrying a folded-up blanket.

READ MORE: TikTok Star Luke Taylor Surprises The ‘American Idol’ Judges With His Ultra-Deep Voice

When he unfurls it, he reveals a picture of his godmother Betty Morrison, who passed away in April 2021.

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless

“I miss her a lot,” Briggs says. “She played a very big part in my life…. Not a day that I could not call her, and she would be right there for me.”

Morrison suffered from sarcoidosis in her final years, a disease causing inflammatory lumps in the lungs.

“She fought for a long time. She didn’t let anything stop her. She always kept going. To lose her was very hard to deal with,” Briggs continues. “‘American Idol’ is a dream of mine. It’s something me and my godmother, we would talk about often. In a way she is here in spirit. And I do believe that if I get that golden ticket, she is going to be rejoicing with the angels.”

Asked if he used to sing with her, Briggs says not exactly.

“Although she could not sing,” he laughs, “if we was riding in the car she would just break out singing with me.”

READ MORE: Christian Guardino Has The ‘American Idol’ Judges On Their Feet After Jaw-Dropping Performance

For his audition, Briggs sings the gospel hit “For Your Glory” by Tasha Cobbs, showing off the range of his powerful voice, becoming visibly emotional.

“Gospel,” Katy Perry remarks. “You were moved, Lionel.”

“Yeah. You know some people can come in and just sing, and then some people come in just let God come through them,” Lionel Richie says. “And your dear friend love there, she was actually standing right next to you while you were singing. I felt every breath of that performance.”

Luke Bryan wonders how much of a gospel singer Briggs is, to which he responds, “100 per cent a gospel singer.”

Perry admits that she struggles with Briggs’ low vibrato, leading her to vote no. But before Bryan can decide, Briggs offers to sing another song, “Tennessee Whiskey” by Chris Stapleton.

The smooth performance wins Bryan over completely, leading him to interrupt and say, “You’re going to Hollywood,” and calling on him to sing the song’s chorus.

When he’s finished, Perry tells him, “Good job,” and then Richie goes up to give him a big hug.

“You delivered that, I’m so proud,” Richie tells him.