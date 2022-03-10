Deepika Padukone knew deep down that she was going to be an actress.

The Bollywood star is on cover of Allure‘s new “Global Beauty” issue for April, and in it she discusses her decision to pursue careers in modelling and acting.

“I sat [my parents] down and had this conversation with them and they were supportive,” she recalls of telling her parents about her modelling dreams. “My father remembered his parents allowing him to just follow his heart, so they did the same [for me]. The only thing they wanted me to do was finish my education… which I didn’t end up doing because when I started modelling, things got so busy.”

Deepika Padukone – Photo: Rid Burman

When it comes to acting, Padukone says, “Sometimes I just know [things] deep down inside. I don’t have to vocalize it. I don’t have to say it to anyone. I just know. We’d sit in a [movie] theatre and I’d see some of these actresses onscreen. I don’t know what it was. I just looked at them and felt like, This is where I’m going to be, and, honestly, I did nothing to consciously work toward that, which I find so strange.”

Finding her footing in the film industry did take some time, though.

“My first experience was almost served to me on a platter,” she says. “I was so well presented and so well taken care of that I thought that’s just the way it’s going to be; that the director would always make sure that I act well, and that my diction is on point and I’m looking amazing. It took me many, many films to realize that’s not always the case. There’s parts of it that the director will bring, but there’s a lot of it that I need to bring to the table [myself].”

Deepika Padukone – Photo: Rid Burman

On her decision to open up about her mental health, Padukone says, “Speaking out about my experience with mental illness and standing up for what I believe in, I think all of that happened around the same time. I remember just waking up feeling completely unmotivated, directionless…. I didn’t want to face the world. Life just felt meaningless…. I struggled and I suffered for many months because I didn’t know anyone who had been through something like this. I felt like, if I shared my experience and even just one person was like, ‘I identify with these symptoms,’ then my purpose would be served.”

Deepika Padukone – Photo: Rid Burman

Padukone is also planning on launching a new skin-care line featuring five products.

“I wanted the products to reflect my journey and my experience. I’ve led this life of being — how do I say this? — extremely rooted, but at the same time I’ve also had a lot of exposure to the rest of the world,” she says. “I think the line and the collection is an extension of that. For example, I’m not someone who wakes up and wears a sari every morning, but neither am I someone who wakes up and wears a suit every morning. I think that’s where the modern Indian woman is today. She can embrace the best of both worlds.”