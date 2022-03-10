The star of “Selling Sunset” doesn’t want your explicit pictures.

In a post on her Instagram Story, Chrishell Stause revealed how she struck back at a man who sent her a private message featuring an explicit photo of himself.

“PSA: I don’t love opening DM’s to unsolicited 🍆 pics (NO ONE DOES),” the 40-year-old said. “I sent it to a guys mom today.”

“(Respectually used ‘💩’ to cover some for her sake). He had just tagged her for International Women’s Day soooooo please don’t send those to me guys 😆😅.”

Stause also used the incident as a warning to her other fans and followers.

“I won’t post them,” she said. “But I will send them to your mom or your sister or gf…😎.”

She also included a photo of herself with the caption, “The girl you don’t want saying hi to your mom in the dm’s😆😅🙋🏻,” along with a gif reading, “Hi mom!”

For her own International Women’s Day post this week, Stause paid tribute to all the women in her life, particularly the women she has worked with on “Selling Sunset”.