Rupert Grint’s 21-month-old daughter Wednesday has already had a taste of the “Harry Potter” world.

Grint chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show”, with the host pointing out after mentioning the recent 20-year “Potter” anniversary: “Now you have this beautiful baby and one day you’re gonna show her these movies one day and say, ‘That’s daddy!'”

The actor, who played Ron Weasley in the movies, replied: “I’ve already started showing her the trailers. She has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it.”

He shares baby Wednesday with actress Georgia Groome, whom he’s been dating since 2011.

As Fallon quizzed Grint on fatherhood elsewhere in the interview, he admitted Wednesday had started saying a few words — not all of which are ideal.

He shared, “She says ‘Dada’, she says ‘Mama’, it was kind of at the same time. And also, the F-word came pretty quick.”

Grint explained how his character Julian Pearce says the F-word a lot in “The Servant” and he’d been rehearsing his lines in his dressing room in front of her.

“Now she just says it whenever she’s excited,” he laughed. “We were in the toy store today and she was just walking around dropping it.”

Grint added of people’s reaction, “It’s kind of a mixed reaction. We find it hilarious, so it’s kind of encouraging it.”