Charlie Cox has some thoughts about the original “Daredevil” movie.

During an appearance at the Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, the star of Marvel’s “Daredevil” TV series was asked about the 2003 film starring Ben Affleck.

“Well… I watched it once and then… I wanted to go and do my own thing,” he said.

Cox then admitted that he actually hadn’t seen the movie before landing the role of the blind superhero, whose alter ego is named Matt Murdock.

“I hadn’t seen it before I got the role,” he said, according to The Direct. “I watched it when I got the role and, to be fair… I think Ben Affleck does a really good Matt Murdock, I like his Matt Murdock.”

While he had kind things to say about Affleck’s performance, Cox’s feelings about the movie itself are a bit more mixed.

“I don’t love the movie… I feel like the movie tried to do too much and it was a little tonally confused,” he explained. “They had everyone in that movie, they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy. It was saturated and it’s two hours. So that was part of that problem. And the suit sucks!”

Affleck’s film was a box office success, and spawned the spin-off “Elektra”, starring Jennifer Garner, but both received a decidedly mixed critical reception.

Cox’s stint as Daredevil lasted 3 seasons at Netflix, along with appearances in other Marvel series, including the superhero team-up series “The Defenders”.

The actor recent reprised the role of Matt Murdock in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.