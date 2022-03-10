Khloé Kardashian has definitely dealt with her fair share of controversial headlines over the years.

The reality TV star talks with Variety about it still being difficult to deal with tabloid attention, insisting she and her famous family think she takes the brunt of it when it comes down to negative coverage.

Kardashian shares, “It definitely is tough. None of us get it — my sisters will talk about it, like, ‘Why are they so much more vicious towards you?’ We don’t have an explanation for that. None of us really understand, and there’s no rhyme or reason. The more it happens, the more you become numb to it, but that doesn’t mean you’re completely immune to it.

“So, I do have my days. Sometimes I’ll hear or see something and you just feel the weight of the world, and you tend to have a pretty bad day – but it’s a day; not a life. You move on and you remind yourself how many great things are in your life and all these blessings. The good definitely outweighs the bad. You’ve just got to roll with it. But you always have to check in with yourself and say that you know who you are and you’re a good person. You have to talk to yourself a little bit and remind yourself all these good things, because you do tend to hear a lot of negative in this position. This isn’t ‘woe is me,’ but sometimes you have to remind yourself about all the good, because the negative can consume you. And that’s not the reality,” she adds.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Will Address Tristan Thompson Fathering Another Child On ‘The Kardashians’

Kardashian is then asked what the most hurtful thing that’s been said about her is, to which she replies: “Oh my goodness. There’s a lot. When I was younger, always being compared to my sisters in a way where I can’t be related to them because we look different. It was always emphasized that they were so much prettier. And that’s just really poor taste. Those things were definitely really hurtful, just to always be compared to them, especially in the fashion or beauty world comparing our bodies or faces.

“Also, I’m very vulnerable and very transparent and I’ve had my relationships in the public eye. If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me.

“I’ve never quite understood that instead of there being some sympathy or like, ‘Wow, that must really suck to have to go through that.’ And not only go through it, but then go through it so publicly. I don’t even care if people have sympathy. I just don’t understand why there’s so much finger pointing – like it must be me. That’s a heavy thing to carry.”

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Tribute To Her Sisters

Kardashian confirmed the family’s new Hulu show “The Kardashians” would be addressing her ex Tristan Thompson fathering Maralee Nichols’ child. The pair share 3-year-old daughter True together.

She says, “It will be addressed on the show. We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn’t really sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don’t ever talk about it.

“Viewers will almost feel slighted, like we aren’t sharing things and it’s not as real. So yes, we do address it. I always try to be as respectful as possible, but it is reality. But it’s not going to be some long, drawn-out situation. I think people are probably a little tired of it.”