Samuel L. Jackson is defending the artistry of Marvel movies.

The actor appeared on “The View” for the 20th time in its history on March 10 and praised the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite criticism the movies lacked depth.

“Movies are movies,” Jackson said, via The Wrap. “Those are the movies that I went to see when I was a kid. And the artistry of making a movie is something that was a mystery for so long. Making movies is no longer a mystery, everybody knows how to do it. Kids know how to do it on their phones. So it’s easy for them to dismiss it, only because people aren’t going to see their movies.”

In October 2019, legendary director Martin Scorsese called Marvel movies “not cinema.”

“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks,” he said at the time. “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

The actor continued to defend the choice of audiences and filmmakers alike to make Blockbuster films like “The Avengers.”

“It’s like we’ve been dumbed down, but that’s always been the case,” he added. “When we were younger, people went to see cowboy movies, and they went to see superhero movies of another ilk, they had superheroes on television.”

For his part, Jackson was proud to make movies like “Secret Invasion”, as they are movies he would love to see.

“You know, I still do movies that I would’ve gone to see when I was a kid,” he said.

Various Marvel actors and directors have responded to Scorsese’s comments, such as James Gunn, Kevin Feige, and Tom Holland.