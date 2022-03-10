Madonna is revisiting a classic in this new “Frozen” music video.
The artist released a new video for her 1998 Ray of Light track “Frozen” on March 10 on her official YouTube channel.
The musician dons a sexy leather bodice with cross jewellery while weather imagery plays in the background. Nigerian artist Fireboy DML joins her for a new addition to the track with original verses.
The new rendition of her iconic track actually came from a viral TikTok remix from musician Sickick.
He posted a video of himself in a mask live-remixing the song with a new beat in March 2021.
@sickickmusic
frozen sickmix – always wanted to do this one!! 😷🔥 @madonna
The viral video garnered over 257 thousand likes and the audio inspired more than 125 thousand TikToks.
A master of marketing, Madonna spotted an opportunity with the trend to release the remix officially on her own account several months later in December 2021.
@madonna
Happy Frozen Remix release day!
The official remix saw 49 million global streams, reported Variety, and resulted in the artist releasing a new remix with guest Fireboy DML.
The new music video is the latest in a busy year for the 63-year-old pop star. In 2021, she signed a deal with Warner Music Group which will see her rerelease her catalogue of music under the new label. She’s also working on a new biopic co-written with “Secretary” and “Girl On A Train” screenwriter Erin Wilson.