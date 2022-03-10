Click to share this via email

Madonna is revisiting a classic in this new “Frozen” music video.

The artist released a new video for her 1998 Ray of Light track “Frozen” on March 10 on her official YouTube channel.

The musician dons a sexy leather bodice with cross jewellery while weather imagery plays in the background. Nigerian artist Fireboy DML joins her for a new addition to the track with original verses.

The new rendition of her iconic track actually came from a viral TikTok remix from musician Sickick.

He posted a video of himself in a mask live-remixing the song with a new beat in March 2021.

The viral video garnered over 257 thousand likes and the audio inspired more than 125 thousand TikToks.

A master of marketing, Madonna spotted an opportunity with the trend to release the remix officially on her own account several months later in December 2021.

The official remix saw 49 million global streams, reported Variety, and resulted in the artist releasing a new remix with guest Fireboy DML.

The new music video is the latest in a busy year for the 63-year-old pop star. In 2021, she signed a deal with Warner Music Group which will see her rerelease her catalogue of music under the new label. She’s also working on a new biopic co-written with “Secretary” and “Girl On A Train” screenwriter Erin Wilson.