Madonna is revisiting a classic in this new “Frozen” music video.

The artist released a new video for her 1998 Ray of Light track “Frozen” on March 10 on her official YouTube channel.

The musician dons a sexy leather bodice with cross jewellery while weather imagery plays in the background. Nigerian artist Fireboy DML joins her for a new addition to the track with original verses.

The new rendition of her iconic track actually came from a viral TikTok remix from musician Sickick.

He posted a video of himself in a mask live-remixing the song with a new beat in March 2021.

@sickickmusic

frozen sickmix – always wanted to do this one!! 😷🔥 @madonna

♬ Frozen sickmix – Sickickmusic

The viral video garnered over 257 thousand likes and the audio inspired more than 125 thousand TikToks.

A master of marketing, Madonna spotted an opportunity with the trend to release the remix officially on her own account several months later in December 2021.

@madonna

Happy Frozen Remix release day!

♬ original sound – madonna

The official remix saw 49 million global streams, reported Variety, and resulted in the artist releasing a new remix with guest Fireboy DML.

The new music video is the latest in a busy year for the 63-year-old pop star. In 2021, she signed a deal with Warner Music Group which will see her rerelease her catalogue of music under the new label. She’s also working on a new biopic co-written with “Secretary” and “Girl On A Train” screenwriter Erin Wilson.