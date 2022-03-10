Topher Grace received a big “Bachelor”-themed surprise during his visit to “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Thursday, March 10.

Appearing in studio to promote the new season of his ABC sitcom “Home Economics”, Grace — a self-professed superfan of “The Bachelor” — had no idea what was in store when host Drew Barrymore revealed an unexpected guest: “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer.

“Do me a favour, you gotta look into the camera and say hello to my wife. I’ll get so many brownie points, say hello Ashley Grace, she’s so jealous right now,” Grace said of his wife, leading Palmer to quip, “Ashley Grace, will you accept Topher’s final rose?”

That wasn’t the only surprise that Barrymore had in store, which was revealed when she introduced current Bachelor Clayton Echard, who appeared on the show remotely.

Naturally, Grace wanted some scoop on what’s to come in the season. “Oh man, Clayton just give us a hint, man,” Grace begged, asking if he was “very happy in your life right now?”

“I am a happy man,” Echard confirmed. “I’ve learned a lot of lessons and I’m better than I was when I came in as a human being.”

As the conversation progressed, Barrymore asked the men about the “dealbreakers” they have in their relationships, with Echard listing “a sense of humour,” while Palmer admitted that “a dealbreaker for me would be if you’re inconsiderate, that’s a big one.”

Grace seconded that, and shared an anecdote from his past to illustrate. “I went on a date really early on where someone was rude to the waiter but she was being really nice to me, and I thought that’s not cool,” he recalled. “It was a great tell-tale sign.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on Global.