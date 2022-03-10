Jimmy McGill’s journey is almost at its end.

On Thursday, AMC debuted the first trailer for “Better Call Saul” season 6, the final season of the highly-acclaimed “Breaking Bad” prequel series.

“‘Better Call Saul’’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Rhea Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis,” the official description reads.

“Meanwhile, Mike (Jonathan Banks), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.”

Teasing all that’s in store, the trailer ends with Mike saying, “Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is.”

The 13-episode final season of “Better Call Saul” debuts April 18 with a two-episode premiere event.