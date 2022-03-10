Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse team up for a new romantic comedy boasting a unique setting: outer space.

In HBO Max’s “Moonshot”, Condor stars as Sophie, a determined young woman whose lifelong dream comes true when she’s accepted to be part of a manned mission to Mars — where her boyfriend already awaits.

Then there’s her friend Walt (Sprouse), who is perfectly content with his dead-end job as an assistant barista at a college bookstore until he meets meets Ginny (Emily Rudd), and becomes convinced that she’s “the one.”

But when he discovers that Ginny is part of the same Mars mission as Sophie, Walt impulsively sneaks aboard the rocket and becomes a space stowaway.

“A romantic comedy with a twist, ‘Moonshot’ follows Walt and Sophie as they join forces in order to be reunited with their significant others, embarking upon a lively journey that winds up taking them both wildly and unexpectedly off course,” notes the film’s synopsis.

“Moonshot” debuts on Thursday, March 31.