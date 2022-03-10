Kate Beckinsale is passionate about staying in shape, something she demonstrated in a recent Instagram post.

On Wednesday, March 9, the “Underworld” star shared a video of herself in her gym, effortlessly performing stomach crunches while hanging from a bar suspended from the ceiling.

Beckinsale, 48, added a single yellow heart emoji in the caption.

In a 2020 interview with Women’s Health, Beckinsale explained how her six-days-per-week exercise regime served to keep her healthy both mentally and physically.

“I’m very connected to my body — if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically,” she explained. “So, it’s usually a good idea for me to do something physical to get rid of it.”