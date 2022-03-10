BTS’ homecoming concerts in South Korea will be a bit different this time.

The K-Pop group returned to Korea for their series of “Permission to Dance” shows at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium. Ahead of the concerts, however, their label Big Hit Entertainment released a series of precautions adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Among expected rules like wearing a mask or checking temperatures, were the more surprising rules of no yelling or chanting.

Fans were encouraged to “groove while seated” and to clap or use clappers in place of the usual yelling and screaming.

Other changes also included capping seats at 15,000 and reserving 5 per cent of those seats for “disease prevention personnel.”

On the first night of the concert, the company also released a statement which added “standing up” to the list of forbidden actions, reports TMZ.

Despite the strict guidelines, all in-person tickets for the concerts were sold out during fan pre-sales before they were even released to the public, report Yonhap News Agency.

The group’s track “Permission to Dance” was an immediate smash success on release, hitting no. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, replacing the previous no.1 – the group’s own song “Butter”.

With the success of the two songs, the group made history as the first group to spend 20 weeks at the top.