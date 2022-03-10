Click to share this via email

Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle

After recovering from COVID-19, Queen Elizabeth is back in the swing of things.

Having previously held an audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau early in the week, Queen Elizabeth went back to two more virtual audiences.

On Thursday, Her Majesty spoke over a video call from Windsor Castle to Her Excellency Mrs. Elisa Nkerabirori, Ambassador from the Republic of Burundi and Her Excellency Mrs. Marie Chatardová, Ambassador from the Czech Republic who were both at Buckingham Palace.

She was seen smiling and seemed in good spirits as she chatted with the women.

The Queen’s engagement comes on the same day as her youngest son, Prince Edward, celebrates his 58th birthday.

“Wishing The Earl of Wessex a very Happy Birthday,” the official Twitter account for Queen Elizabeth tweeted.

Trudeau’s meeting with Queen Elizabeth was her first in-person engagement since testing positive for COVID late last month.

Trudeau was in the U.K. for talks with British PM Boris Johnson and Dutch PM Mark Rutte about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.