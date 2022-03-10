Emily Blunt is singing the praises of Stanley Tucci, who was not only her co-star in “The Devil Wears Prada” but is also her brother-in-law (Tucci has been married to Blunt’s sister, Felicity Blunt, since 2012).

Speaking with People about Tucci, Blunt marvelled at how he is “always looking immaculate head to toe… Never seen him in his socks in my life.”

Blunt also opened up about her brother-in-law’s hilariously relatable morning routine.

“I love that Stan starts each day walking into the kitchen… going ‘Ah, Chrisssst,’ probably from a sleepless night of small children being up or from a night where martinis flowed,” she joked.

However, she added, after “he has his espresso, he’s a changed man.”

Blunt also praised Tucci for being “a beautiful painter” and “a great drummer,” along with being “weirdly flexible,” boasting “a leg lift that rivals Jane Fonda’s.”

She continued by describing Tucci as “an all-around renaissance man who knows the way to everyone’s hearts. And it’s through having a damn good time. He’s frighteningly bright, quick to laugh, loves to be laughed at, charismatic, warm and energetic.”

Tucci, she added, is “authentic and irreverent in the best way ever. He just gets life, and I absolutely worship the guy.”