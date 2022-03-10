Click to share this via email

Machine Gun Kelly wants you to know the facts.

A viral TikTok showed Kelly’s Pink Schecter guitar with a “kill switch” that stops it from making noise. The man in the video then proceeded to find images of Kelly on stage with the switch off so no sound would reportedly come out.

MGK responded with sarcasm in his own video.

“I mustache you why you made this lie of a video,” he wrote over top.

Kelly explained how the “kill switch” can be rotated.

“He reversed engineered it to look like that,” Kelly said, adding, “This guy flipped the kill switch to the opposite direction for his video.”

He also pointed out how the man’s hat was from a company he partly owned.

Teasing, “You’re wearing a Liquid Death hat. I’m also a part-owner in that company, so you’re promoting me while hating on me — continue though.”