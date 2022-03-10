Rosanna Arquette‘s marriage is coming to an end. On Wednesday, the 62-year-old actress’ husband, Todd Morgan, filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

In the court docs obtained by ET, Morgan lists their date of separation as Jan. 1. Morgan is asking that neither Arquette nor himself be given spousal support and that they both pay their own attorney fees.

The actress and investment banker were married in August 2013 in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, following a two-year engagement.

Morgan is Arquette’s fourth husband. She was also married to Anthony Greco from 1979 to 1980, James Newton Howard from 1986 to 1987, and John Sidel from 1993 to 1999.

MORE FROM ET:

How Patricia and Rosanna Arquette Are Using Their Voices to Empower Women (Exclusive)

Patricia and Rosanna Arquette on Luke Perry’s Friendship With Sister Alexis

Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette and Asia Argento Accuse Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment