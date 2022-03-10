Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Brandi Carlile delighted fans last year when they teamed up for a surprise cover.

The group sang the “Friends” hit in which Phoebe Buffay performed “Tony Danza” instead of “Tiny Dancer”.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Admits She Doesn’t Remember ‘Filming So Many Episodes’ Of ‘Friends’

Cox joined E! News‘ “Daily Pop” where she explained just how the epic collab came to be.

“Ed is a friend of mine—he introduced me to my partner Johnny [McDaid]—and I’ve known him for years. But he invited Elton over for dinner one night,” she said, noting how Sheeran checked if she was “okay” with having the famed musician over.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox Explains Why Women ‘Go Through A Lot More Than People Realize’, Talks ‘Shining Vale’

“That’s like saying, ‘Do you want to pick the lottery and win?'” she teased.

With minutes before they all arrived, Cox had the idea to learn how to play “Tiny Dancer” on the piano.

“I had my piano teacher come over,” she recalled. “And he was leaving right when Elton was walking in.”

The rest is history.

The “Shining Vale” star recently explained how Sheeran, Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher and Harry Styles all worked together to set her up with McDaid.