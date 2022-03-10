Emilio Delgado attends the "Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street" Special Screening at Symphony Space on December 10, 2021

Emilio Delgado, known as Luis on “Sesame Street”, has died at 81.

His wife, Carol, told TMZ that Delgado was diagnosed with blood cancer Multiple myeloma in Dec. 2020 and was recently been in hospice. He died on March 10 at home in New York City surrounded by family.

Delgado played Luis, the Fix-It Shop owner for 40 years starting in 1971. He took a short break in the 80s but quickly returned to the beloved children’s programme. Delgado appeared in a number of Sesame Street stage productions, conventions and other live theatres performances.

He also appeared in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”, “House of Cards” and more.

Most recently, he was the lead in the multi-city play Quixote Nuevo that ran until the pandemic shut down theatres.

“I’d been trying all my professional life to be somewhere I can change that, whether I was talking about it or trying to get into a project that showed Latinos in a good light,” Delgado told the Houston Chronicle in 2020. “That’s why Sesame Street was such a good thing. For the first time on television, they showed Latinos as real human beings.”

Fans turned to Twitter to pay their respects.

We are heartbroken to report the passing of Emilio Delgado; best known as Luis Rodriguez on Sesame Street, who joined the series in 1971 Thank you for all of the wonderful memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nORrST50A5 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 10, 2022

RIP you proud Chicano, consummate entertainer & sweet man. Emilio Delgado always announced himself on the phone by saying, “It’s Emilio—Luis from Sesame Street.” As if he needed any introduction! He & Sonia Manzano made Latin-American kids feel seen, accepted, and sunny. 💔 pic.twitter.com/PIdkmx7HOJ — David Kamp (@MrKamp) March 10, 2022

We here at the Daily Muppet are saddened to report the death of Emilio Delgado, who played the role of Luis on Sesame Street for almost 50 years. Rest in peace, your contributions will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/tgPqU4SRnk — The Daily Muppet (@DailyMuppet) March 10, 2022