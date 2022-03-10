Ashley Judd is sharing new details about her near-death experience while in the Congolese rainforest.

The animal rights activist was walking in a Congo rainforest, doing work to track the endangered Bonobos (a great ape species) when she tripped over a fallen tree and shattered her leg in Feb. 2021.

An “incredibly harrowing 55 hours” followed as she was transported from Congo to a hospital in South Africa, which included being carried by hand and a six-hour motorbike ride.

Judd joined Kate Roberts and her podcast “Sex, Body & Soul” where she shared she almost didn’t make the journey.

“I don’t know how the mind and the body and the soul come together to manage to endure the unendurable,” she said. “I bit a stick, I screamed, I howled, I convulsed. I never did pass out — I wished that I could.”

“I was in hospital in South Africa about nine days. And then I was medevaced to Tennessee. But when I got to South Africa my leg didn’t have a pulse and I was hemorrhaging, and if I had been medevaced to Europe I would’ve bled to death,” she revealed.

Thankfully, Judd made it though. “As animalistic as I was, my mind was pretty skilled,” Judd told Roberts.

The experience has taught the “Double Jeopardy” star a lot about herself and lessons moving forward.

“It showed me that all the work I’ve done in the development of my meditation process and how hard I’ve tried to heal, that that really was with me throughout those 55 hours,” she said.

Judd isn’t trying to “toot [her] own horn” but noted there was “a certain grace” she carried through the ordeal.

Adding, “I was at my edge, and I would get to the edge of my edge and I would try to soften, and I would try to find more spaces inside of me.”