Ariana Grande has a new wax figure.

On Wednesday, Madame Tussauds in Orlando, Florida debuted the “7 Rings” singer.

While some wax figures leave fans puzzled, Grande’s likeness comes across.

The wax figure has her high ponytail, tattoos and engagement ring.

Some fans loved it.

“The new Ariana Grande wax figure is so good,” a user tweeted.

Others weren’t impressed.

“What is so difficult about making a good ariana grande wax figure pls,” one person wrote. Another joked, “the day ariana grande finally gets an accurate wax statue, every problem is gonna solve itself.”

Madame Tussauds London’s recent unveiling of Zendaya had fans united in the agreement that the wax figure looked nothing like the “Euphoria” star.

