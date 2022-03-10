It’s been 25 years since “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” first premiered.

To mark the milestone, a number of the cast took to social media, sharing sentiments about the cult classic.

“25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers,” Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote.

“It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well,” she added.

David Boreanaz also played tribute to the show that ran from 1997 to 2003.

“An Angel was born 25 years ago even though he was 245 years old. We celebrate 25 years and to all the fans we say ‘Thank You!'” he captioned old photos. Gellar responded, “My angel – then and now.”

Michelle Trachtenberg, James Marsters, Nicholas Brendon and Charisma Carpenter thanked the “remarkable” fans in their own posts. All agreeing they couldn’t believe how much time has passed.