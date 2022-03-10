Click to share this via email

SPOILER: This article contains spoilers from the season finale of “Joe Millionaire”.

“Joe Millionaire”‘s love is short-lived.

On Thursday night’s finale of the “Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer”, Kurt Sowers picked Amanda Pace as the winner.

The show filmed the finale in the fall and sources have told TMZ that Sowers and Pace called in quits by December.

According to the outlet, it wasn’t a dramatic breakup, but instead, the two realized they want different things in their lives and went their own ways.

Fans were surprised as many thought he was going to pick Carolyn Moore.

“Should we place bets that Kurt’s been in Carolyn’s DM’s? Lol #joemillionaire,” a fan tweeted to which Moore slyly responded, “*coughs in Spanish*”.

She also retweeted Sowers’ statement, “My head is telling me @amandapaceee, my heart is telling me @caroesteph” asking him, “How did that work out for you?”

How did that work out for you? #joemillionaire https://t.co/EZVtQv3HTv — Carolyn Moore (@caroesteph) March 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Steven McBee, who was the real millionaire, is still with Calah Jackson.

“Updated,” he tweeted shortly after the finale aired, adding, “I found the one!!! Incredibly grateful for this insane experience on #JoeMillionaire.”