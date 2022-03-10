Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa are ready to give you “the ride of your life.”

The duo dropped their music video for “Sweetest Pie” on Friday with a video directed by Dave Meyers and concept by Tina Snow herself.

“It’s the ride of your life/ hold on cause baby I might/ I might just give you a bite of the sweetest pie,” Lipa sings.

Megan and Lipa first teased the new song earlier in the week with an Instagram Post featuring cakes with their faces on them.

“So excited i’m crying sugary icing out of my tear ducts!!!!!!” Lipa joked on her page next to a photo of the stars in sexy black outfits.

Dua Lipa is currently on her huge Future Nostalgia tour where Megan will be joining her as the opener for part of it– and you can be sure those lucky fans will be in for a treat.