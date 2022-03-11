Kim Kardashian is continuing to face backlash over those work ethic comments.

The reality TV star recently spoke to Variety alongside her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and mom Kris Jenner when she was asked to give advice for women in business.

“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she replied, with many social media users since criticizing her for saying that when she had a privileged upbringing.

Meghan McCain was among those commenting in her latest Daily Mail column.

She wrote, “Kim’s comment comes off aggressive and completely tone-deaf in these complicated post-COVID times that we are living in.

“The pandemic, lockdowns and everything that went along with them directly impacted women in the workplace, because many were pulled out of their professions to carry the load of caregiving responsibilities at home,” she added.

McCain, who pointed out that she herself had a privileged upbringing due to her father being John McCain, continued: “Kim was born to a famous father. Her mother was close friends with celebrities as Kim was growing up.

“Her step-father is a wealthy former Olympian, and one of her first jobs was as Paris Hilton’s assistant. She didn’t pull herself up by her bootstraps — as they say.

“Kim has been afforded more opportunities than the average person can ever dream of. While she may work hard, less than 99.9 per cent of the world’s population will ever be given the opportunities that Kim has had.”

The former “The View” panellist went on, “Kim’s remarks ignore that inflation is skyrocketing, gas prices are hitting historic highs, society has been savaged by COVID and the world appears to be on the verge of a possible WWIII.

“All of these factors impact everyone’s success,” she added, pointing out that “at the end of 2021, 61 per cent of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck, according to a recent survey.”

McCain shared, “Kim is an incredibly smart woman, I would never say different. But she should really know better. Knowing the Kardashians I am sure another scandal will pop up in the next fifteen minutes to distract us all from this but Kim should be wary of saying such cavalier and insensitive things.

“I would advise Kim to try and continue growing and morphing with the times.

“I would encourage her to be humble and self-aware enough to realize that she is the embodiment of the one per cent of the one per cent. You didn’t simply get there from hard work alone.

“Trust me, as someone who has benefitted from opportunities — given to me in the same way they were given to Kim — I know what I am talking about.”

“The View” hosts also criticized Kardashian for the remarks on Thursday’s show.

Whoopi Goldberg pointed out, “People who say she had a big head start compared to most people. Mm-hmm. Do you remember what that head start was? Think back. Think back, if that’s what you mean to say,” referencing Kardashian’s infamous sex tape leak.

Joy Behar pointed out her mother was a sewing machine operator and worked incredibly hard all her life, before Sunny Hostin added, “I just think that people that are born on third base shouldn’t be talking about how easy it is to hit a home run.

“And because I, like you, grew up poor… I did have to work harder and it took me, I think, I worked twice as hard to get half as far as a lot of people.”