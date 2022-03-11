Joaquin Phoenix is ready to conquer Europe.

This week, the first photos emerged from the set of Ridley Scott’s upcoming epic biopic “Napoleon”, starring Phoenix as the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

In the photos, the actor appeared in costume on the London set, wearing the military garb and iconic hat usually associated with the 19th-century rulers.

The film, which reunites Phoenix and Scott for the first time since 2000’s “Gladiator”, is said to focus on the tumultuous relationship of Napoleon and his wife Josephine.

Vanessa Kirby will play Josephine, which was originally set to be played by “The Last Duel” star Jodie Comer before scheduling issues forced her to drop out. The film was originally titled “Kitbag”.

The photos also showed the period set, with dirt-covered streets, tens of people in period costume, horses, carriages, and more.

“Napoleon” will be released by Apple TV+ in 2023.