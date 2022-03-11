Sam Heughan gushed about working with Canadian icon Celine Dion in the upcoming rom-com “Text For You” on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Heughan, who has been busy promoting “Outlander” season 6, shared of Dion: “It’s her acting debut, what an icon.

“She’s incredible, but she’s not only in the movie and she’s really good and extremely funny, but she’s also supplying the music for the movie.

“She’s written a song especially for us.”

He was asked by a viewer what the “kookiest” thing she did on set was, but couldn’t think of anything.

Heughan insisted, “She was amazing, honestly.”

During his appearance on “WWHL”, Heughan was also joined by fellow guest and “Outlander” superfan Brooke Shields to re-enact a rather steamy scene from the show.

Heughan’s comments about Dion come after he spoke to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante last June about the pair’s upcoming flick.

“I’m so excited about this movie!” he gushed. “It’s a romantic comedy. It’s with Priyanka Chopra, who is… I’m such in awe of her. She’s so beautiful. She’s so wonderful. She’s such a good human being.”

He added: “Celine Dion, who obviously, you know, is the queen of Canada, really, isn’t she? I mean, she’s incredible.”

