Willie Nelson’s sister and original bandmate has died.

Nelson’s family shared the news that his sister Bobbie, who was also a pianist and singer, passed away “peacefully and surrounded by family” on Thursday morning at the age of 91.

“Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time,” the Nelson family said in a statement via Billboard.

Bonnie was the first member of Nelson’s band Willie Nelson and Family, and toured and recorded with her brother for over 50 years.

The siblings’ album Hill Country Christmas topped the Top Country Albums chart in 1997.

Bonnie was also featuring on Nelson’s 2021 album The Willie Nelson Family, which featured a collection of gospel-inspired songs.

They also collaborated on the 2020 memoir Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of The Family Band, as well as the 2021 children’s book Sister, Brother, Family: An American Childhood in Music.