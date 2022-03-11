Courteney Cox is the latest celeb to take on the “Hot Ones” wings of death gauntlet.

Despite not having much confidence in herself at the start, Cox nails the challenge, although she does, unsurprisingly, struggle with Da’ Bomb Beyond Insanity like everybody else.

Host Sean Evans returns to the show with his usual batch of incredible questions, asking Cox about her new Starz series “Shining Vale”, “Friends”, and more.

He also asks the Birmingham, Alabama-born star what an “Alabama sushi roll” is and how he can make one himself.

She explains how you get turkey, French mustard, mayonnaise, Havarti cheese, sometimes avocado (when she’s feeling healthy, she jokes) and Fritos before rolling it up “really nicely.”

Cox tells Evans: “You would love it.”

Evans also asks who her favourite Monica love interest was on “Friends”.

She responds, while putting ice on her lips in an attempt to deal with the heat, “Well, Tom Selleck was the nicest and the tallest. Jon Favreau is the best director, he wasn’t directing then.”

As Cox reaches the Last Dab, Evans questions why it is that “Friends” has been so popular over the years.

She gushes, “Humour is humour, and when you’re in your 30s and going through life and the characters are so distinct from each other, everyone can experience that part of their life,” insisting the writing and chemistry are incredible and the characters are so relatable.

See more in the clip above.