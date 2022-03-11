Prince William continues to face criticism over the comments he made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this week.

The royal was said to have said, “It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you,” as he and wife Kate Middleton visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on Wednesday.

It’s since been revealed that he added “for our generation” before the comments and that the remarks were taken out of context.

Prince William: “Everyone is horrified by what they are seeing. It’s really horrifying. The news every day, it’s just, it’s almost unfathomable.

For our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe. We’re all right behind you. We’re thinking about you. We feel so useless.” — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2022

American journalist Jake Tapper was among those slamming the royal on Twitter, sharing a photo of Wallis Simpson and William’s great-uncle Edward, the Duke of Windsor, shaking hands with Adolf Hitler in a since-deleted tweet, People reported.

Tapper reportedly wrote alongside the image, “It’s very alien to see this in Europe. Read a book about your own family, dude.”

He then deleted it after it was revealed that William had been misquoted at the event by royal reporter Richard Palmer.

However, he insisted William’s comments still remain “ahistorical” given that he was born in 1982 ahead of the Bosnian War.

Tapper posted:

2/ Here’s video of the quote. It remains ahistorical to say for someone born in the early 80s it’s “very alien” to see war in Europe. The Balkans conflict throughout the 1990s was hideous. https://t.co/tZeY57fesh — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 11, 2022

There were also reports suggesting William had compared the Ukraine war to conflicts in Africa and Asia, but Palmer has since denied this as well, posting an apology online.

He tweeted: