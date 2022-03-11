Elton John and Stevie Wonder just dropped their heartwarming new music video for “Finish Line”.

The pair celebrate key life moments, showing clips from weddings, graduations, births and retirements, as well as giving a shout-out to all the incredible doctors and nurses battling throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The music video for the track, which is taken from John’s latest album The Lockdown Sessions, also includes some John and Wonder throwback performances.

John recently spoke about teaming up with Wonder on “The Tonight Show”.

He told Jimmy Fallon of the collaboration, “It’s a dream come true for me because you know, not only do I love him as a musician and worship him as a songwriter, but he’s one of my favourite people in the whole wide world.

“So this was a very exciting thing for me,” admitting the pair had never done a duet together despite knowing one another for so long.