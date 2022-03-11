Stardom wasn’t David Charvet’s cup of tea.

In a new interview with Page Six, the former actor and pop star, who played Matt Brody in the TV series “Baywatch”, opens up about leaving Hollywood for a career in residential construction.

READ MORE: Carmen Electra Says She’d Be ‘Down’ For A ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

The 49-year-old explains that he “reinvented” himself in order to be the “father I wanted to be.”

“That means that you put your kids to bed every night and you wake up (when they wake up).”

Charvet continues, “Before I had my first child I was travelling for five years in 42 countries doing concerts for my music. There’s no way I could do that again. I had to find a different meaning to my life.”

After “Baywatch”, the French-born actor also starred in “Melrose Place” but the opportunities that came afterward didn’t appeal to him.

“I didn’t want to go and take a TV show that was in Canada, I didn’t want to travel to Europe to do my music,” he says. “I wanted to stay home and I wanted to be a good dad. I wanted to be there for my children every single day.”

Charvet says he found his calling building houses while working on his own home in Malibu in 2006. He was unhappy with a contractor’s work and so, took over the project himself.

“We finished the house, and every time that we invited people over… they were like, ‘My God, this house is so beautiful. Do you think you could do it again?’”

READ MORE: ‘Baywatch’ Actor David Chokachi Says There Have Been Talks About TV Reboot

Leaving behind his career as an actor wasn’t exactly easy, Charvet admits.

“There was also a sense of sadness because I really loved what I did for 20 years,” he says. “You know, there’s also an identity change, which is something that, for every man, I don’t wish for, because when you lose your identity of what you knew you were for 20 years.

But he says now, “My job today is, I service people. I’m a service person. I’m no longer the star.”

He adds, “To wake up every morning early, to be able to be the first face that my kid would see has been a blessing. And I did it. People to this day ask me, ‘How come you have such a great relationship with your children?’ And I said to them, ‘The reason why I have such a great relationship is because I put the time in.’”