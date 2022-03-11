Cardi B is disgusted by a recent viral video.

On Twitter this week, the rapper reacted to a video in which rowdy middle school students in a class near Dallas, Texas, throw a chair at a substitute teacher.

In the clip, amid the kids’ yells, the teacher throws chairs back at the students. Afterward, he sits back down at his desk, wiping blood from his head.

Disgusting this generation is really lost … I went to school wit a lot of gangstas and no matter what they never put their hands on a teacher …Kids this is not respected,not cool,not funny,not tough,not gangsta ….it’s giving y’all pussy https://t.co/xzbtKSXkG6 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 11, 2022

According to CBS 11, the incident at DeSoto West on Wednesday has resulted in classes being cancelled on Friday, with teachers ordered to come in to work to discuss changes to campus safety policies.

“DeSoto ISD is intent on re-establishing a culture and climate that emphasizes safety, security, and educational excellence,” the school district said in a press statement.

New rules after students return from spring break will include bans on students using cellphones or headphones in the classroom.