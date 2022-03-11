Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Naomi Watts is a woman of many talents.

The actress stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Thursday where she attempted to give Jimmy Fallon a pottery lesson.

Fallon explained, “Naomi recently had to learn how to make pottery for a role.”

The actress has been sharing her work on Instagram.

“I’ve never done this, I’m so excited,” he added. “We’re both going to make a bowl.”

READ MORE: Billy Crudup And Naomi Watts Make Their Red Carpet Debut At 2022 SAG Awards

A hesitant Watts admitted, “We hope. Let’s try. Let’s not get too attached. Beautiful accidents can occur.”

As Watts got to work, Fallon reminded her that she needed to teach him. She got behind the host and helped him do the right hand movements just like Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore did in “Ghost”.

READ MORE: Naomi Watts Praises Tom Holland’s ‘Outstanding’ Career Since He Played Her Son In ‘The Impossible’

Watch the clip to see what Fallon managed to “make”.