Changing your phone number a lot can have unintended consequences.

On Thursday night, singer Rosalía appeared on “The Tonight Show” and commiserated with host Jimmy Fallon about the consequences of changing their phone numbers.

She explained that friends will sometimes text her old numbers, accidentally sending them to other people, including one particular incident involving Harry Styles.

Praising one of her singles, Styles texted her “This is so beautiful,” to which the other person who was not Rosalía responded, “I know my darling.”

The two then shared a longer exchange in which the master texter professing their love for Styles, and he texted back admiringly, only for them to finally text back, “I don’t know who you are.”

“I’m confused,” Styles wrote back, at which point the person answered, “This number belongs to someone before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks.”

Rosalía laughed about the thought of the person in question watching that night’s show and realizing they’d said, “Don’t bother me anymore” to Harry Styles.