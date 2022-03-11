Alec Baldwin’s lawyers filed an arbitration claim Friday, stating his “Rust” contract protects him from any financial responsibility in connection with Halyna Hutchins’ death.

Hutchins’ family have filed a wrongful death suit against Baldwin, as well as other producers of the film, after she was shot and killed on the set of the movie on October 21 in New Mexico.

Baldwin was the one holding the gun, but has insisted he and Hutchins were not aware it contained live rounds.

TMZ reported Baldwin claimed Hutchins was the one that told him how to position the gun.

The documents stated, “She directed Baldwin to hold the gun higher, to a point where it was directed toward her. She was looking carefully at the monitor and then at Baldwin, and then back again, as she gave these instructions.”

The lawyers continued: “In giving and following these instructions, Hutchins and Baldwin shared a core, vital belief: that the gun was ‘cold’ and contained no live rounds.”

They added that Baldwin asked the late cinematographer if she wanted him to pull back the hammer, to which she was said to have said yes.

Baldwin’s lawyers have reportedly said his legal fees must be covered by the production, as well.

The docs also claimed Hutchins’ husband Matt hugged Baldwin after the tragic shooting and told him: “I guess we’re going to go through this together.”

Matt has since done an interview with NBC News’ “Today”, in which he relived the heartbreaking moment he had to tell the couple’s nine-year-old son Aldous what had happened. He also criticized Baldwin for speaking so publicly about the shooting in an interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos.